Did Iran shift sensitive military assets to Pakistan to avoid US strikes? Here's what Islamabad said

Islamabad:

Reports circulating in international media have claimed that Iran moved several military aircraft to Pakistan during heightened tensions in the Middle East, allegedly to protect them from possible US airstrikes. According to the reports, some Iranian civilian aircraft were also sent to neighbouring Afghanistan as a precautionary measure.

A report by CBS News, citing US officials, stated that multiple Iranian aircraft arrived at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in early April. The officials reportedly claimed that the aircraft included military and intelligence assets.

Among the aircraft mentioned was said to be an Iranian Air Force RC-130 reconnaissance plane, an intelligence-gathering version of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. The report suggested that the move was aimed at preventing key Iranian military equipment from becoming vulnerable during the regional unrest.

Pakistan rejects allegations

Pakistan has strongly denied the claims, dismissing the reports as inaccurate and misleading. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the allegations that Islamabad quietly provided shelter to Iranian military or surveillance aircraft were completely false.

Officials in Islamabad maintained that any aircraft movements linked to Iran were solely connected to diplomatic and logistical arrangements for the ongoing Islamabad talks. Pakistani authorities stressed that no military protection or covert assistance had been provided to Tehran.

Diplomatic balancing act

The controversy has once again placed Pakistan in a sensitive diplomatic position as it attempts to maintain ties with both regional and global powers. While Islamabad has sought to present itself as a mediator during the current tensions, the latest allegations have triggered questions over its role in the wider Middle East situation.

Pakistan not a “credible player" in peace deal, says Israel

Earlier, Israel raised doubts over Pakistan’s involvement in efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf region, saying Islamabad is not viewed as a reliable mediator in the ongoing situation. Speaking on the matter, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar said Israel does not consider Pakistan a “credible player” in the mediation process linked to the regional conflict.

Azar stated that while the United States may have its own reasons for engaging Pakistan, Israel does not see the country’s role as important in finding a solution to the crisis.

The ambassador’s remarks came shortly after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire.

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