Coronavirus worldwide cases near 4.2 million; death toll at 283,850

Image Source : AP A man enters the subway on a rainy day in New York amid lockdown in New York.

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing 4.2-million mark taking positive patients toll to 4,180,003 with 283,850 deaths while 1,490,558 have recovered, according to worldometer figures. United States continue to lead with maximum number of cases as toll crosses 1.3 million mark. Spain is having over 2.5 lakh cases while UK, Italy, France and Russia all have coronavirus positive cases above 2 lakh.

With the coronavirus crisis, almost more than half of the world is under lockdown with restrictions imposed on businesses other and activities involving gatherings. Meanwhile, on Sunday, British PM Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation said that lockdown will stay till June 1 but also launched new alert system allowing people to spend more time outdoors but maintain social distancing norms.

He said the country will enter easing phase of the lockdown only after June 1 that will see phased wise opening of few shops, other activities.

Nations worst-hit by coronavirus across the world

