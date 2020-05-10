PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on Monday amid coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to meet chief ministers on Monday, May 11 amid coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with chief ministers of all the states on Monday afternoon around 3 pm amid coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. It is expected that prime minister may discuss the lockdown exit strategy with the chief ministers. The country is under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 17. On May 1, lockdown in the country was extended for the third time since it was first imposed on March 24 to control the spread of coronavirus.

However, a couple of days ago, the government asked to consider the latest phase of lockdown which is termed lockdown 3.0 as exit 2.0 since several relaxations such as opening of non-essential shops, standalone shops, liquor stores, industrial activities were allowed. Ever since the country has been under lockdown, prime minister-chief ministers meetings have been held for several times to discuss road ahead for the nation as it continues to fight coronavirus pandemic.

India so far has recorded over 62,000 coronavirus cases, over 2,100 deaths while more than 20,000 have recovered affter falling sick due to coronavirus. Graph of COVID-19 positive cases in the country have witnessed a sharp increase as in just past 6 days, India saw 20,000 new cases taking tally of confirmed coronavirus cases from 40,000 to 60,000. This could be a little worrisome development for the government and health authorities and can impact its decisions on lockdown exit strategy.

ALSO READ | 5 Air India pilots test COVID-19 positive

ALSO READ | 9 key guidelines for employees post coronavirus lockdown

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage