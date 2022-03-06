PM Modi buys ticket for train ride in Pune metro, interacts with differently-abled students | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students as he travels with them in the Pune Metro after inaugurating it

Highlights PM Modi inaugurated the Pune metro rail project, and himself bought tickets from a kiosk.

He flagged off the project from the Garware metro station.

PM was seen boarding the metro and later interacting with some students during the journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project, and himself bought tickets from a kiosk at the Garware metro station for the metro ride.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware metro station, from where Modi flagged off the project and proceeded to take the metro ride to the Anandnagar station, located nearly five km away.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Prime Minister can be seen boarding the metro and later interacting with some students during the journey. He spoke to differently-abled students, some of them visually impaired, present inside the metro coach.

The 12-km-long route inaugurated on Sunday includes two priority stretches-- Garware College to Vanaz (5 km) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi (7 km) -- on two metro lines.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News