'Metro work in Pune incomplete but PM Modi will inaugurate': Sharad Pawar's dig at BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pawar said that Indian students from Ukraine told him that Ukrainians are not happy with India's stand vis-a-vis the Russian offensive. These students are also suffering because of this.

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the work of the Metro service to be inaugurated by the PM is incomplete, and underlined the need to focus more on rescuing Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Pune on Sunday for the inauguration of the metro service and unveiling other projects.

"I agree that there are important projects in Pune that are incomplete and the PM will be inaugurating the important one....rescuing students stranded in Ukraine is more important. I think the ruling party must be thinking of it seriously," Pawar said.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a hospital in the Warje area of the city.

The Central government has launched "Operation Ganga" to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian offensive.

Pawar had recently spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested him to expedite the efforts to bring back Indian students stranded along the Ukraine-Poland border at the earliest.

Speaking on the plight of Indian students, Pawar on Saturday said that many students are suffering due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"I had spoken with an Indian student stranded there. He told me that the Indian embassy told them to cross the Ukraine border, which is a walk of six-odd hours from where this student is located.

Also Read | Nawab Malik's arrest politically motivated, linked to Dawood Ibrahim because he is Muslim: Pawar

"The students are ready to walk but extreme cold, bombarding and firing is a major cause of worry for them. I think the ruling party (read BJP) should focus on this. I agree that there are important projects in Pune that are incomplete and PM will be inaugurating the important one (I think) rescuing students stranded in Ukraine is more important. I think the ruling party must be thinking about it seriously," the former Union minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the metro rail, unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the civic body complex and commission other infrastructure projects.

PM Modi will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the riverfront development project, launch electric buses and inaugurate the R K Laxman Gallery.

"Around a month ago, Metro officials showed me the route which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday. I had travelled on the same route around a month ago. I saw that the work is incomplete. I don't have any objection (to Modi's visit)...the work of Metro is incomplete but still, it will be inaugurated," Pawar added.

Pawar said that Indian students from Ukraine told him that Ukrainians are not happy with India's stand vis-a-vis the Russian offensive. These students are also suffering because of this, he said.

When asked about India's stand by abstaining during the UN vote, Pawar said, "As per our foreign policy, we are not supposed to take anyone's side during a conflict or war. When Jawaharlal Nehru was prime minister he adhered to this position. Now also we have abstained during the vote. So it is not the issue to make any comment".

Pawar said the war between Russia and Ukraine will have an adverse impact on various things in India.

"Ukraine is known for sunflower production. Sunflower (oil) is used in India on large scale. Due to the ongoing war, we can't deny possibilities of the shortage of sunflower (oil) in India which may impact the common man," the former Union agriculture minister said.

Speaking about the Mula-Mutha riverfront development project in Pune, Pawar said, "As per my information, the river is a small part of this project but roads and other facilities will be built on both sides of the rivers. I am not an engineer but I know how many dams are there on the rivers. There is Khadkawasla dam. Earlier, there was the Panshet dam. Even the Temghar dam is also there. I am worried if a calamity like a cloud burst happens, where will the water of rivers go? But as PM is coming to inaugurate they might have thought about it. But if a disaster happens it will have a major impact on villages near the rivers and I am worried about it."

Pawar recalled the 1961 Panshet dam disaster when the Lakdi bridge in Pune had submerged in floodwater.

"If any disaster happens no one will come to rescue us but we will have to handle such a situation on our own. After the ground-breaking programme tomorrow, we will take the information of the project from the irrigation department and will try to work on how these projects will be helpful for people. If there is a need to have correction then we will talk to the state government and even PMC about it. Even we all people are unaware about these projects, we should welcome PM who is visiting the city, he added.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Congress complains to EC against BJP in Manipur

Latest India News