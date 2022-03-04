Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit Varanasi, to attend Amit Shah's roadshow

Friday, March 04, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on Mar 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on Mar 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2022 7:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022 | March 4

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Ahead of votes counting, BJP to hold preparatory meeting on Mar 7

    Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a preparatory party meeting on March 7, ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections scheduled to take place on March 10. State election in-charge and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi will attend the meeting. All the state MPs, district presidents, candidates, and in-charges will attend the meeting. Giving information about the meeting, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said, "A preparatory meeting has been ensured for the counting of votes to be held on March 10 at Hotel Pacific at 11 am on March 7." Chouhan said that all the MPs, state officials, district presidents, assembly candidates, and assembly in-charges have been invited to the meeting. Notably, the polling in Uttarakhand took place for the 70-seat Assembly on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: JP Nadda offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

    Exerting the last stride for the last two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday visited the electorally crucial city of Varanasi and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple. The BJP president was accompanied by state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the Kaal Bhairav temple and by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Varanasi is slated to go to the polls on March 7 in the last phase of the polls. During his visit, Nadda addressed the "enlightened conference" and said that it is the equal responsibility of the "enlightened society" in building a better society.

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi to address rallies in Varanasi, Mirzapur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies and conduct a roadshow in Varanasi, Mirzapur today.  

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah to address rallies in Ghazipur

    Amit Shah will address rallies and conduct a roadshow in Ghazipur today. 

     

  • Mar 04, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami to visit Varanasi, to attend Amit Shah's roadshow today

    Ahead of the seventh or final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami will visit Varanasi today. The Chief Minister will attend the roadshow of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi on Friday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a roadshow in Varanasi on Friday, ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Giving details of PM Modi's roadshow, regional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold roadshow from Maldahiya to Vishwanath Dham. At Vishwanath Dham, the roadshow will conclude." After offering prayers at Vishwanath Dham Temple, PM Modi will garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

     

