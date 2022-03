Get your petrol tanks filled before 'election offer' ends: Rahul's dig at Centre over fuel price hike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a function for the release of Stalin's autobiography Ungalil Oruvan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government over the impending fuel price hike after assembly polls and asked people to get their petrol tanks filled as he said the "election offer" will end soon.

He took to Twitter to take a dig at the central government as campaigning for the last phase of assembly polls in five states ended on Saturday.

"Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The 'Election' offer of the Modi government is going to end soon," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and used a picture of a petrol pump saying "Hike" and "Coming back soon to fuel stations near you".

Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.

The current phase of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, that started on February 10, will end on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Also Read | UP election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav only cares for 'one community, one caste', says Shah

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Congress complains to EC against BJP in Manipur