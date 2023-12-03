Assembly election 2023: 'Broke rule of not predicting poll results in my political career', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi attend celebrations after BJP's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Assembly election results 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted today (December 3) that this time he broke his rule of not predicting election results ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.

"In my political career, I always refrained from predictions but this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan, I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan. I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan."

"The results show popular support for our battle against corruption," he told a crowd of cheering supporters at the BJP headquarters here, adding that they have served a lesson to the Congress and the opposition's INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph and headlines but cannot win people's confidence.

Voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to mend their ways or people will finish them off, he said, attacking rivals for their campaign against federal investigating agencies for allegedly targeting opposition leaders.

"These election results are a learning experience for the Congress and its arrogant alliance parties as well. If some dynastic parties come together at one stage, no matter how well the photo is clicked, you cannot win the trust of the country," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking to party workers at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi.

"To win the country's heart you need to show the will to serve the country. And these arrogant alliance partners, do not show any intention of doing so," he added.The Prime Minister said that these opposition alliance partners engage in "foul talk" and "negativity" to grab media headlines but it is not enough to win people's hearts."Foul talk, despair and negativity can help these arrogant parties to get attractive media headlines but this does not give them a place in people's hearts," PM Modi said.

Taking on the INDIA bloc parties, the Prime Minister said that the assembly election results, the counting of which is in the final stages, said that they do not feel ashamed of joining hands with those who are "corrupt"."This (election results) is a lesson for those parties that do not feel ashamed of allying with those who indulge in corruption. Those who want to cover up corrupt people and speak ill of agencies investigating corruption should understand that these election results show people's support for the fight against corruption," Modi said.The Prime Minister also warned the Congress' alliance partners not to stand against development and welfare.

The BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organisational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out. BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh, where the ruling Congress was expected to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to work for the BJP. The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8:00 am on Sunday.

