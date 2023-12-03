Election results: Piyush Goyal takes 'Moye Moye' dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress' defeat in 3 states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Assembly election results: After the BJP's historic win in the assembly election in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi using the popular social media trend ‘Moye Moye’ song.

Goyal took to X to share a video of Rahul Gandhi using the ‘Moye Moye’ song and underscored how Rahul Gandhi's “prediction came true” amid the grand old party's defeat in these states.

The viral video of Rahul Gandhi in which he mistakenly suggests that the Congress will be ousted in Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. However, he was trying to convey that the party would come to power in all these states but destiny had something else in store for them as the BJP made it big in these states.

Watch the video here:

BJP's triple victory

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave, after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

