Saturday, September 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. LIVE: PM Modi to speak at UNGA shortly, likely to address 'global Covid situation'
Live now

LIVE: PM Modi to speak at UNGA shortly, likely to address 'global Covid situation'

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2021 18:10 IST
PM Modi to speak at UNGA shortly, likely to address 'global
Image Source : AP/FILE

PM Modi to speak at UNGA shortly, likely to address 'global Covid situation' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.' On Friday PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden where both the leaders expressed "deep pride" and appreciation about their nations' close cooperation to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, as they noted that all sections of the society were mobilised in unprecedented ways to share emergency relief supplies during each country’s times of need.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :PM Modi at UNGA summit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 25, 2021 6:10 PM (IST)

    Biden bats for India's permanent seat in UNSC, entry into NSG

    President Biden, in his talks with Prime Minister Modi, applauded India’s “strong leadership” during its UN Security Council Presidency in August 2021, according to the US-India Joint Leaders’ Statement issued after their meeting in the White House on Friday. READ

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News