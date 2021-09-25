LIVE: PM Modi to speak at UNGA shortly, likely to address 'global Covid situation'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PM Modi to speak at UNGA shortly, likely to address 'global Covid situation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.' On Friday PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden where both the leaders expressed "deep pride" and appreciation about their nations' close cooperation to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, as they noted that all sections of the society were mobilised in unprecedented ways to share emergency relief supplies during each country’s times of need.

