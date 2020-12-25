PM Modi to address farmers today, transfer Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore families

Image Source : GOOGLE PM Modi to address farmers today, transfer Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers via video-conferencing as the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to scale up the outreach plan amid the ongoing farmers protest over the new agri laws. The Prime Minister will also release the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) of more than Rs. 18,000 crore to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families.

As per the BJP, PM Modi will interact with the farmers from 6 different states during the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in 3 equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

BJP targets participation of 1 cr farmers

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to ensure participation of over one crore farmers at thousands of venues across the nation when PM Modi will transfer Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers. BJP leaders, from Union ministers to its MPs, MLAs, all elected representatives besides organisational members, will fan out across the country to attend the programme and speak to farmers as well.

The exercise comes at a time when some farmer unions have been agitating for weeks at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws and seeking that the legislations be repealed, a demand rejected by the government which has described them as beneficial for farmers. Today's address coincides with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary which the BJP observes every year as "good governance day" since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that the party has made arrangements for farmers' participation in more than 19,000 venues across the country, and the party's members will also be present. In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 3,000 venues have been chosen, he said.

While one crore farmers will directly participate, over five crore of them will hear Modi's speech, he claimed, saying the party will observe the exercise like a festival. Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the programme in Mehrauli in the national capital while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Sector 15 in Dwarka here.

Despite protests in some places, the country's farmers have been standing with Modi, Singh said, citing a number of government schemes to benefit them. The government's procurement of tur dal increased by a whopping 74 times during the first five years of the Modi government compared to 2009-2014 during the UPA's rule, he said.

Singh added that the Modi government spent Rs eight lakh crore on the purchase of paddy and wheat in its first five years compared to merely Rs 3.

74 lakh crore during the UPA's 2009-14 term. The Modi government had last year launched a scheme to transfer Rs 6,000 annually to every farmer in three installments.

