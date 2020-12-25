Mamata's ideology has destroyed Bengal; her actions against farmers have hurt me: PM Modi

Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and said that her ideology has destroyed West Bengal. PM Modi lashed out at the West Bengal government for not letting over 70 lakh state farmers benefit from the Centre's direct money transfer scheme. He said that her actions against farmers hurt me a lot.

"The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers," PM Modi said while addressing farmers.

The prime minister wondered while there were agitations against the new farm bills, no protests were visible against West Bengal's decision of not implementing PM-Kisan scheme. He questioned opposition for their silence over Mamata Banerjee's actions. He said, "Why is the Opposition quiet on this?"

Around 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are not getting the benefit of this scheme, which is fully funded by the Centre, he said while addressing a virtual event after releasing over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN).

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal by the middle of this year.

Modi said more than 23 lakh West Bengal farmers have applied online to take advantage of this scheme, but the state government has stopped the verification process for so long.

