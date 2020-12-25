'Half truth, Centre has done nothing to help Bengal farmers': Mamata counters PM Modi

Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Modi government has done nothing for farmers of West Bengal.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of depriving the state farmers of benefits from the PM-KISAN scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out claiming that 'half truth' was being presented by the government.

Speaking during a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre has done nothing to help her state. She claimed that the Modi government is yet to release even a portion of the due funds for Bengla.

"Today, PM showed apparent concern for farmers through televised address,instead of proactively working to resolve their issues. While he publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of West Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana... in fact is he's trying to mislead people with half-truth," Mamata said.

"The fact is that Modi Government has done nothing to help West Bengal. They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crore of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crore," she added.

Earlier in the day, speaking during a virtual event after releasing over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN), PM Modi lashed out at the Trinamool Congress government while accusing it of 'destroying' the state.

"Today I regret that more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal have not been able to get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long," PM Modi said

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May next year and the BJP has already launched a massive campaign to unseat Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state. Mamata Banerjee has been West Bengal's Chief Minister since 2011 after ending 34-year-old Left rule in the state.

