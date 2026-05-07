Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Full list of 32 leaders who took oath as ministers in Samrat Choudhary's govt

Patna:

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as minister as part of the cabinet expansion in the state. Along with Nishant, 31 other leaders - 15 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 13 from the Janata Dal United (JDU), two from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - were sworn in as ministers.

The oath was administered by Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, and the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Lalan Singh, RLM's Upendra Kushwaha and other NDA leaders were also present.

The NDA had returned to power in Bihar after the 2025 elections, with a brute majority of 202 seats. The BJP and the JD(U) alone received 174 seats, with the former emerging as the single largest party. Nitish Kumar was initially sworn in as the chief minister, but he resigned later to become a Rajya Sabha member.

Following Nitish's resignation, calls were being made by JD(U) workers to induct Nishant in the party. Initially, 45-year-old Nishant was reluctant in taking a post in the Bihar cabinet as he wanted to prove his spurs as a JD(U) leader.