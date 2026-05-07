Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Full list of 32 leaders who took oath as ministers in Samrat Choudhary's govt

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as minister as part of the cabinet expansion in the state. Along with Nishant, 31 other leaders - 15 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 13 from the Janata Dal United (JDU), two from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - were sworn in as ministers.
The oath was administered by Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, and the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Lalan Singh, RLM's Upendra Kushwaha and other NDA leaders were also present.
The NDA had returned to power in Bihar after the 2025 elections, with a brute majority of 202 seats. The BJP and the JD(U) alone received 174 seats, with the former emerging as the single largest party. Nitish Kumar was initially sworn in as the chief minister, but he resigned later to become a Rajya Sabha member.
Following Nitish's resignation, calls were being made by JD(U) workers to induct Nishant in the party. Initially, 45-year-old Nishant was reluctant in taking a post in the Bihar cabinet as he wanted to prove his spurs as a JD(U) leader.
|Full list of NDA leaders who were sworn in as ministers in Bihar government
|Name
|Party
|About the leader
|Vijay Kumar Sinha
|BJP
|Sinha won the Lakhisarai constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar by 24,940 votes. He became the Deputy Chief Minister in January 2024 and held several ministries, including Agriculture, Road Construction, Mines, Geology, Art, Culture and Youth and Labour Resources, during different tenures. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2022 to 2024. He was the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2020 to 2022. He represented the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency in February 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020.
|Dilip Jaiswal
|BJP
|Jaiswal has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Council and the president of the Bihar BJP state unit. He served as the Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. He lost the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the Kishanganj constituency at the hands of the Congress candidate Mohammad Asrarul Haque.
|Ram Kripal Yadav
|BJP
|Yadav won the Danapur constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Rit Lal Roy by 29,133 votes. He received 1,19,877 votes (54.41%), while Alam got 90,744 votes (41.19%). He won the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019 before losing it in 2024 at the hands of RJD's Misa Bharti. He won the Patna Lok Sabha seat in 1993 (bypoll), 1996 and 2004. He was also the MoS in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from 2014 to 2019.
|Nitish Mishra
|BJP
|He is an MLA from Jhanjharpur assembly constituency in Bihar. Earlier, he served in various Bihar cabinets as minister of tourism, rural development, disaster management and sugarcane industries.
|Mithilesh Tiwari
|BJP
|Mithilesh Tiwari is an MLA from the Baikunthpur assembly constituency of Bihar. He was also elected as an MLA from Baikunthpur in the 2015 Bihar elections.
|Kedar Gupta
|BJP
|Kedar Prasad Gupta, who belongs to the Kanu Halwai caste, is an MLA from the Kurhani assembly constituency of Bihar. Previously, he served as the Minister of Panchayat Raj.
|Rama Nishad
|BJP
|Nishad won the Aurai constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Bhogendra Sahni by 57,206 votes. She received 1,04,085 votes (50.06%), while Sahni got 46,879 votes (22.55%).
|Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi
|BJP
|Chandravanshi has been inducted into the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. He is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. Earlier, Chandravanshi was a member of the JDU.
|Lakhendra Kumar Raushan
|BJP
|Raushan won the Patepur constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Prema Chaudhary by 22,380 votes. He received 1,08,356 votes (51.71%), while Chaudhary got 85,976 votes (41.03%).
|Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’
|BJP
|Tiger won the Arrah constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI-ML(L)) candidate Quyamuddin Ansari by 19,581 votes. He received 94,201 votes (50.98%), while Ansari got 74,620 votes (40.38%).
|Kumar Shailendra
|BJP
|Kumar Shailendra is an MLA from the Bihpur assembly constituency of Bihar. A BSc in engineering graduate, Kumaris the son of Kumar Nityanand Singh and is known for his influence in Bihpur, which falls in the Bhagalpur district.
|Ram Chandra Prasad
|BJP
|Ram Chandra Prasad represents the Hayaghat assembly constituency on Bihar. He belongs to the Vaishya caste of Bihar.
|Shreyasi Singh
|BJP
|Singh won the Jamui constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam by 54,498 votes. She received 1,23,868 votes (57.02%), while Alam got 69,370 votes (31.93%).
|Nand Kishor Ram
|BJP
|Nand Kishor Ram represents the Ramnagar (SC) assembly constituency from the West Champaran district of Bihar. He defeated RJD's Subodh Kumar in the 2025 elections by a margin of around 36,000 votes.
|Arun Shankar Prasad
|BJP
|Prasad won the Khajauli constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Braj Kishor Yadav by 13,126 votes. He received 1,01,151 votes (49.36%), while Yadav got 88,025 votes (42.95%).
|Shrawon Kumar
|JDU
|Kumar won the Nalanda constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Congress candidate Kaushalendra Kumar by 33,008 votes. He served as the Minister for Rural Development, Food and Consumer Protection and Social Welfare in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. Shrawon Kumar won the Nalanda seat in 1995, 2000, February 2005, October 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020.
|Ashok Chaudhary
|JDU
|Choudhary has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Council since 2014. He was the Minister of Rural Works in the ninth Nitish Kumar Cabinet and held several other ministries and departments, including Building Construction and Education, etc. Earlier, Choudhary was with the Congress and represented the Barbigha Assembly constituency twice, in 2000 and 2005, as a Congress nominee.
|Leshi Singh
|JDU
|Singh won the Dhamdaha constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Santosh Kumar by 55,159 votes. She received 1,38,750 votes (57.32%), while Kumar got 83,591 votes (34.53%).
|Madan Sahni
|JDU
|Sahni won the Bahadurpur constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Bhola Yadav by 12,011 votes. He received 96,300 votes (45.24%), while Yadav got 84,289 votes (39.60%).
|Mohd Zama Khan
|JDU
|Khan won the Chainpur constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating RJD candidate Brij Kishor Bind by 8,362 votes. He received 70,876 votes (30.94%), while Bind got 62,514 votes (27.29%).
|Sunil Kumar
|JDU
|Kumar won the Bhorey constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) candidate Dhananjay by 16,163 votes. He received 1,01,469 votes (47.61%), while Dhananjay got 85,306 votes (40.03%).
|Sheela Mandal
|JDU
|Sheela Mandal represents Phulparas seat in Bihar. She received 93,677 votes to defeat Congress candidate Subodh Mandal, who secured 79,578 votes.
|Ratnesh Sada
|JDU
|JDU heavyweight Ratnesh Sada is an MLA from Sonbarsha. In the 2025 Bihar elections, he defeated Congress' Sarita Devi by a margin of around 13,500 votes.
|Bulo Mandal
|JDU
|Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is an MLA from Gopalpur seat. In the 2025 Bihar polls, Mandal received 1,08,630 votes to defeat VIP's Premsagar alias Dablu Yadav, who secured 50,495 votes.
|Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha
|JDU
|Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha is an MLA from the Jagdisgpur assembly seat in Bihar. In the 2025 elections, he received 92,974 votes to defeat RJD's Kishore Kunal, who secured 74,781 votes.
|Damodar Rawat
|JDU
|Damodar Rawat is an MLA from the Jhajha assembly constituency of Bihar. He had secured 1,08,317 votes in the 2025 Bihar elections to defeat RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, who received 1,04,055 votes.
|Nishant Kumar
|JDU
|Nishant Kumar is the son of Bihar's longest chief minister Nitish Kumar. As of now, he represents no House in the Bihar legislature.
|Shweta Gupta
|JDU
|Shweta Gupta is an MLA from the Sheohar assembly seat of Bihar. She had defeated Navneet Kumar (Jha) after receiving 97,269 votes against the RJD leader's 65,871 votes.
|Sanjay Paswan
|LJP(RV)
|Paswan won the Bakhri constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Suryakant Paswan by 17,318 votes. He received 98,511 votes (47.67%), while Suryakant got 81,193 votes (39.29%).
|Sanjay Singh
|LJP(RV)
|Singh won the Mahua constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan by 44,997 votes. He received 87,641 votes (41.47%), while Raushan got 42,644 votes (20.18%).
|Santosh Suman
|HAM(S)
|Suman has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. He held several ministries, including Minor Irrigation, SC and ST Welfare, Information Technology, Disaster Management, and Minor Water Resources in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet during different tenures.
|Deepak Prakash
|RLM
|Deepak Prakash Kushwaha is not a member of any house in Bihar. He is the son of RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and likely to become a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.