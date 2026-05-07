Big revelation in Chandranath Rath killing: Probe flags possible post-poll unrest plot in Bengal

Kolkata:

Some big revelations have been made in the killing of Chandranath Rath, who was West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant. The incident occurred around 10 PM on a narrow connecting lane located just 15–20 steps before Rath’s housing complex in Madhyamgram, North 24 parganas, as per the police.

Investigators believe the assailants deliberately avoided the nearby highway route, where escape would have been easier, and instead chose a congested internal stretch of road.

According to the initial reconstruction of events, the victim’s vehicle was intercepted by another car, reportedly bearing a fake registration plate and suspected chassis irregularities. Soon after, assailants traveling on a motorcycle allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire at extremely close range through the side mirror area. Multiple rounds were fired, resulting in severe injuries to Rath, who succumbed to his wounds on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle also sustained a gunshot injury and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Forensic teams have recovered spent bullets from the scene, and a detailed examination of the crime location is underway.

BSF DG visits site

Senior officials, including personnel from local police units, visited the site as part of the ongoing investigation. BSF DG himself visited the spot and sought details of the incident from the police.

The motive behind the attack was to destabilise Bengal by creating unrest. The victim's mother alleged Rath was killed due to dismay in TMC after Mamata Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur in West Bengal Assembly Election 2026.

Authorities confirmed that statements from residents and security staff of the housing society are being recorded.

Residents of the society confirmed that Chandranath Rath had been living in Apartment 205 of the Orchid Society complex.

Killing shortly after poll results fuels shockwaves

Chandranath Rath’s killing occurred within 48 hours of the announcement of the high-stakes assembly election results in West Bengal, triggering shockwaves across the state's political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the Trinamool Congress was carrying out retaliatory violence, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party responded by claiming that its own supporters were being targeted in multiple districts.

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