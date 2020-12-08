Image Source : PTI PM Modi to virtually address India Mobile Congress 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10, 2020, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

PM Modi will give the inaugural address at 10:45 AM. The theme for IMC 2020 is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable" and it aims to align to the prime minister's vision to promote "Atmanirbhar Bharat", "digital inclusivity", and ''sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation''.

It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage Research and Development in the telecom and emerging technology sectors, the PMO said.

IMC 2020 will see the participation from various ministries, telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Cloud and Edge computing, Blockchain, Cyber-security, Smart Cities and Automation.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in a statement said along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inaugural session is expected to be attended by Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre - Union Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics and Information Technology, Anshu Prakash, IAS - Chairman DCC and Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications, Sunil Bharti Mittal - Chairman, Bharti Enterprises Limited, Mukesh Ambani - Chairman Reliance Industries Limited and Nunzio Mirtillo - Head of South East Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson amongst other towering personalities.

