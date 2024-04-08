PM-KISAN 17th installment to be released in May: Here's how to apply, check beneficiary list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

PM-Kisan 17th installment: Good news for the beneficiary farmers who are eagerly anticipating the 17th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. As per the reports, the 17th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme is expected to be disbursed in the last week of May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the 16th installment in February 2024.

The 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the PM-KISAN was released by PM Modi at the public program in Yavatmal, Maharashtra through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore, has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers’ families.

Farmers get Rs 6000 every year under PM-KISAN scheme

Considering the need for positive supplementary income support for the farmer families in the country and to promote a productive, competitive, diversified, inclusive and sustainable agriculture sector, the Central government launched an ambitious scheme for farmers’ welfare - the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on February 2, 2019. Under the scheme, the eligible farmer families are provided a benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each, every four months. The benefit is transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer mode, using modern digital technology.

The scheme was initially announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and was subsequently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To receive the installments, farmers need to complete their e-KYC (Know Your Customer). According to the PM Kisan official website, " eKYC is mandatorily required to receive the PM Kisan fund. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric-based eKYC.”

How to update PM Kisan eKYC online?

Updating PM Kisan eKYC online with OTP is an easy process. Here’s a step-by-step guide for PM Kisan e-KYC update

OTP based eKYC

Go to the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website

Enter your Aadhaar Number.

After entering the Aadhaar number, click on the “Search” button.

Enter Aadhaar Registered Mobile Number

Click on the “Get Mobile OTP” option. A one-time verification code will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP received on the portal, then click on the “Submit for Auth” button.

Upon successful submission, your PM Kisan KYC update is complete.

Check PM Kisan KYC Status

To check the status of your PM Kisan KYC (Know Your Customer), follow these simple steps:

Click here to visit PM Kisan KYC Status Page

Enter your Aadhaar number in the provided field.

Enter the Captcha Code

Click on ‘Search‘ button

The page will display the status of your PM Kisan KYC. It will indicate whether the KYC has been successfully completed or if further action is needed.

How to check beneficiary status?

Visit the official website

Now, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

Enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

How to check your name in beneficiary list

To check your inclusion in the PM Kisan 17th Beneficiary List 2024, follow these steps:

Visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “PM Kisan Beneficiary List” menu on the homepage.

Select your state, district, sub-district, tehsil, village, and Block from the provided options.

Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

The PM Kisan 17th Beneficiary List 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Steps to apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

You can do pm kisan.gov.in registration by following the below steps. Here we will tell you how you can apply for PM Kisan online registration.

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’ and enter Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Enter the required details and click on ‘Yes’

Fill in the information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2024, save it and take a printout for future reference.

