Place on record that no untoward statement will be made: SC to U'Khand chief secy on Dharam Sansad

Highlights Dharam Sansad is is scheduled for Wednesday in Roorkee

3 judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the U'khand govt

Hate speeches were made targeting members of a community in Haridwar last December

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled in Roorkee. The event is scheduled for Wednesday. A three judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event and all steps as per decisions of this court will be taken.

“We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures,” the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said. FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

