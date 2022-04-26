Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
  Delhi & Punjab govts sign knowledge sharing agreement to enable better health, education infra & facilities
  4. Place on record that no untoward statement will be made: SC to U'Khand chief secy on Dharam Sansad

FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2022 12:36 IST
Highlights

  • Dharam Sansad is is scheduled for Wednesday in Roorkee
  • 3 judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the U'khand govt
  • Hate speeches were made targeting members of a community in Haridwar last December

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled in Roorkee. The event is scheduled for Wednesday. A three judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event and all steps as per decisions of this court will be taken.

Also Read | Supreme Court agrees to hear Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case

“We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures,” the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said. FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

Also Read | Statements made in Dharam Sansad not Hindutva, says Mohan Bhagwat

