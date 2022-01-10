Supreme Court agrees to hear Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL on alleged hate speeches made at ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Haridwar

Highlights SC agrees to hear PIL on alleged hate speeches made at ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Haridwar

The event was reportedly organised by controversia self-proclaimed sadhu Yati Narsinghanand

Narsinghanand has been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the 'Dharam Sansad'

The Supreme Court on Monday (January 10, 2022) agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action over alleged hate speeched delivered during a 'Dharam Sansad' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar recently. The event was reportedly organised by controversia self-proclaimed sadhu Yati Narsinghanand.

Narsinghanand, who already faces several cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, has been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the 'Dharam Sansad'.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the PIL, mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by CJI NV Ramana and said that the slogan of the country seems to have changed from 'Satyameva Jayate' to 'Shasatrameva jayate'.

“Alright , we will take up the matter,” CJI Ramana responded.

An SIT is already probing the case. Two separate FIRs have been lodged in connection with last month’s event in which provocative speeches were allegedly made against Muslims, triggering outrage. Video footage from the event has surfaced on social media.

Garhwal DIG KS Nagnyal had recently said if solid evidence emerges after the investigation “appropriate action” will be taken.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Haridwar hate speech: 5-member SIT constituted to probe Dharma Sansad case

Latest India News