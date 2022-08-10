Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PIL before Delhi HC seeks disqualification of arrested AAP MLA Satyendar Jain

PIL before Delhi HC seeks disqualification of arrested AAP MLA Satyendar Jain

In the instant case, the petitioner -- Ashish Kumar Srivastava -- claimed in his plea that Jain has “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and informed the same to the trial court as well.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2022 14:48 IST
AAP MLA Satyendar Jain, Satyendar Jain, Enforcement Directorate, ED, kejriwal, aam aadmi party
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to a court, in New Delhi.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to declare AAP leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, a “person with unsound mind” and disqualify him as MLA and minister. The petition is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on August 16.

Last month, the high court had dismissed a plea to suspend Jain from the Cabinet following his arrest in the money laundering case, saying it is for the chief minister to consider whether a person with a criminal background should be allowed to continue as minister or not.

In the instant case, the petitioner -- Ashish Kumar Srivastava -- claimed in his plea that Jain has “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and informed the same to the trial court as well. The plea, filed through lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, stated that in response to Jain's bail application before the trial court, the ED informed that the AAP leader has “accepted that he had lost his memory due to severe Covid” and “the news of losing the memory is covered by all media sources and it is very much in the public domain”.

“Continuing an unsound person with so many important portfolios of the Government is cheating the voters of Delhi, who have elected a person with clean image and good mental health… Respondent No 5 (Jain) is holding an important portfolio in Government and because of his mental illness/unsound mind/memory loss the public of the NCT of Delhi will suffer a lot,” the petition said.

The petitioner thus asserted that in light of of Article 191 (1)(b) of the Constitution of India clearly, which mandates that an MLA has to be disqualified if he is of “unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court, Jain cannot continue holding the important portfolio of a Delhi Cabinet minister and enjoying the post of an MLA.

Related Stories
Over 1.28 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on May 8: AAP MLA Atishi

Over 1.28 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on May 8: AAP MLA Atishi

L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms in Delhi: Gopal Rai

L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms in Delhi: Gopal Rai

Assembly Election Results 2022: AAP no alternative to BJP, says MoS Jitendra Singh

Assembly Election Results 2022: AAP no alternative to BJP, says MoS Jitendra Singh

Aam Aadmi Party moves Supreme Court against delay in Delhi civic polls

Aam Aadmi Party moves Supreme Court against delay in Delhi civic polls

Does Arvind Kejriwal visualise himself as India's PM? Here's what Delhi CM said | Exclusive

Does Arvind Kejriwal visualise himself as India's PM? Here's what Delhi CM said | Exclusive

Punjab: Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas moves high court, seeks quashing of FIR against him

Punjab: Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas moves high court, seeks quashing of FIR against him

BJP protests near AAP office over 'irregularities' in new excise policy

BJP protests near AAP office over 'irregularities' in new excise policy

Also Read | Satyendar Jain's wife gets interim bail in money laundering case

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News