8 peacocks found dead in Uttar Pradesh sugarcane field; pesticide poisoning suspected

As many as eight peacocks were found dead, while many others were reported unconscious in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The birds were found on Monday and the police and forest officials suspect it to be a case of poisoning. The post mortem report of the peacocks revealed a red-coloured fruit in their stomachs. This fruit is often found in wild bushes and wheat grains. However, the autopsy report could not shed light on the cause of the death of the peacocks.

Commenting on the incident, Divisional forest officer (DFO) M Semmaran said, "We have collected the samples and will send them to the IVRI laboratory for testing to find the exact cause of the bird's death. All the birds were found in the same field."

Apart from the peacocks, two doves were also found dead in the same field in Baruki village.

Sources said that the deaths could have been caused due to excessive chemical pesticides that farmers spray on their crops.

It may be recalled that in a similar incident last year, six peacocks were found dead in the Amroha district and the exact cause of their death could not be ascertained.

