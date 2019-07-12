Friday, July 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 35 cows die in Prayagraj gaushala, locals allege neglect while babus claim lightening as cause of death

35 cows die in Prayagraj gaushala, locals allege neglect while babus claim lightening as cause of death

Prayagraj administration said that a post-mortem of dead cows from the gaushala will be carried out to ascertain reason behind their deaths. Local villagers told media that the animals were not given adequate food or water. Medical attention was minimal.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2019 9:02 IST
Representative News Image

Image for representation

Thirty five cows died in a gaushala Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday. The news spread like a wildfire in the region home to huge religious congregations like Kumbh Mela. Local villagers are alleging that these cows died as a result of gross neglect. 

However the authorities have an interesting take. The District Magistrate has claimed that cows died due to a lightening strike. He however, did not eleborate how a simgle lightening strike can kill 35 cows in one strock. Often, if not always, lightening strike is concentrated at a single point on ground and though deadly, its momentary effect is limited to a very small area, often measuring to a few square metres.

The administration however, has kept ends open as it said that a post mortem of cows would be carried out and real cause of death will ascertained.

Local villagers told media that the cows faced neglect in the gaushala. They also said that the animals were not given adequate food and water. Medical attention was minimal.

The gaushala was built on a lake. Due to this, it was often filled with mud, sludge and water. This may have resulted in poor health conditions and may have made situation favourable for spread of disease among the animals.

Check out | Lion attacks gaushala in Gujarat's Amreli. What happens next will blow your mind | Video

Watch | UP: 35 cows found dead in Prayagraj gaushala

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBengal: Class 1 student chants 'Jai Shri Ram', gets brutally thrashed by school teacher Next StorySpecial water train to reach Chennai on Friday  