  Lion attacks gaushala in Gujarat's Amreli. What happens next will blow your mind | Video

Lion attacks gaushala in Gujarat's Amreli. What happens next will blow your mind | Video

The lion was surprsingly able to cross the 15-feet walls of the cowshed.

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 16:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

A video from Gujarat's Amreli has gone viral in which a lion entered a cowshed, following which the cows ran for their lives.

The lion was surprsingly able to cross the 15-feet walls of the cowshed. 

The incident happened in a cowshed in Barman village in Khamba. 

The whole incident was recorded by a CCTV camera. The lion can also be seen in the video running after them. 

But this is not what blew our mind. How the lion was distracted and danger averted is what deserves a mention.

The owner of the cowshed, Deveshi Bhai Vadheri, saw the lion lunging toward the cow and began throwing sticks at it. 

The mighty lion actually got distracted by it and stopped in its tracks.

Here's the video of the incident: 

 

