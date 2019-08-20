Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL Ten cows die of suffocation at shelter in Chhattisgarh

Ten cows died of suffocation at a shelter run by a village panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, an official said on Tuesday.

The deaths at the cow shelter at Barbaspur village came to light on August 18.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the cows were locked in a room to protect them from rain, and they died of asphyxiation," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Stray cows were kept in the shelter as per a directive of the state government, he said.

Some days ago, the animals were herded into a room inside the shelter as it was raining heavily, he said.

Villagers noticed foul smell coming from the shelter on Sunday and found that the animals were dead.

A team of veterinary doctors was sent to the village and autopsy revealed that the cows had died of suffocation, he said.

"The sarpanch and secretary of the panchayat have been served notices, seeking their replies. An enquiry has been ordered," said Chhuikhadan Sub Divisional Magistrate Avinash Bhoi when contacted.

Police are conducting a separate probe under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Bhoi added.

