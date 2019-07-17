Image Source : PTI Bareilly mayor, municipal body lock horns over cows' death in animal shelter

The Bareilly mayor and the local municipality have locked horns over the alleged death of 125 cows in an animal shelter run by the civic body here.

Mayor Umesh Gautam charged the municipality staff with acute negligence leading to the death of around 125 cows in the animal shelter, but officials have denied the allegation.

"As many as 125 cows have died in the Kanha Pashu Ashram from March to June this year because of the apathy and corruption of the municipality staff," said Gautam.

"This trend has not stopped as the condition in the shelter continues to be pathetic and all efforts to draw the authorities' attention to the situation have failed," he added.

The mayor said when he tried to raise the matter of corruption in the management of the civic body, he was framed in a fake case.

Municipal Commissioner Samuel Paul N, however, rejected the allegations, saying senior officials, including the district magistrate, frequently visit the animal shelter, which also has a veterinary doctor to examine the cattle's health on a daily basis.

The mayor, however, said he has apprised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the state of affairs in the animal shelter, demanded action against those found guilty for cows' death.

Also Read: GLOBAL WIN FOR INDIA: Kulbhushan Jadhav granted consular access at ICJ | Live Updates

Also Read: Meet BSF's Harpreet Singh, officer who qualified for IAS

Also Read: 2 kids die, 52 taken ill after drinking 'contaminated' water from school hand pump: Official