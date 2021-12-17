Patna: Over 1 cr cash recovered during raid at Samastipur Sub Registrar house

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Special Surveillance Unit raid sub-registrar Mani Ranjans house in a disproportionate assets case, in Patna, Friday, Dec. 17,201.

During a raid at Samastipur Sub Registrar house in connection to a disproportionate assets case, a huge amount of cash was recovered. Following which, a case has been registered against Samastipur Sub Registrar Mani Ranjan for the possession of assets worth Rs 1,62,36,926.

The Special Vigilance Unit on Friday raided three locations of the Sub Registrar in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Patna where a large amount of cash was recovered. Raids are also being conducted at the officer’s residence, Patligram apartment located in Bajrangpuri under Agamkuan police station area near Biscoman Golambar in Patna.

