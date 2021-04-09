Bus carrying 9 lakh doses of Covid vaccine breaks down outside Patna airport: Here's what Tejashwi said

Image Source : INDIA TV A special bus carrying Covid vaccine broke down outside Patna airport.

In an embarrassment for Nitish Kumar administration in Bihar, a special bus deployed to ferry Covid vaccine from Patna airport to the storage centre broke down as it was leaving the airport.

Health department employees accompanying the bus and few bystanders were seen pushing the refrigerated vehicle to start it after its battery reportedly died down.

According to reports, about 9 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were inside the bus which was to be delivered at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

"89,689 vials being transported in this van. Each vial contains 10 doses," said Mukesh Kumar, a pharmacist, accompanying the van.

Soon after the incident was reported on TV channels, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at the Nitish Kumar government.

"State of Health infrastructure in Bihar. Need I say more...??" Tejashwi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the media that arrangements have been made to test people coming back to the state from states like Maharashtra where Covid cases have spiralled in the last couple of weeks.

"For those from Bihar who are returning to the State due to the current COVID-19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID19 at the railway stations," he said.

Bihar reported over 1,900 new Covid cases on Thursday. The total tally of cases in the state has now touched 2,73,830 with nearly 1,600 fatalities so far.

