Partha Chatterjee's 'ill-health' bid falls flat, AIIMS doc says he has 'no serious illness'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Partha Chatterjee

Arrested Trinamool Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday faced a fresh setback as his "ill-health" bid to revert the Enforcement Directorate's investigation fell flat. The Bengal cabinet minister was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar earlier this morning, where the doctors said that he has 'no serious illness'.

"We have examined him, and he has no serious illness to be admitted to the hospital," said Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar. "He will be released today. We have sent the finding reports to Calcutta High Court".

In the morning, Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance.

Chatterjee, who is currently the industries and parliamentary affairs minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, was remanded to ED custody till Monday by a lower court in Kolkata.

He was the education minister when the alleged teacher recruitment scam took place at West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

The Calcutta HC directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.

Latest India News