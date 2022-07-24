Arpita Mukherjee's convoy attempted to be breached in Kolkata, minor injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI West Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita Mukherjee sustains minor injuries after road accident

West Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee, sustained minor injuries after her car was involved in an accident on Sunday evening. Mukherjee was being taken to the CGO complex from the Bankshall court. The vehicle collided with another car that was travelling in the opposite direction. Despite the unknown vehicle attempting to breach Chatterjee's aide's convoy, there was no complaint registered.

Earlier in the day, a city court had remanded Arpita Mukherjee to one-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after grilling her for several hours at her residence in a posh apartment block in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.

ED raids Arpita Mukherjee's house

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recovered approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, an ED statement said. According to the agency, the amount is suspected to be linked to the SSC scam.

During the raid, a number of other incriminating documents, records, and details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam.

It is to be noted that recently, the Calcutta High Court, in a slew of writ petitions, directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam. Apart from raiding Chatterjee's residence, the agency also raided Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya's homes.

