Partha Chatterjee sacked: Mamata says took strict action but alleges planning behind SSC scam

Bengal SSC Scam: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party have taken a strict action against her minister but also added there are many plans behind this.

"I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details," Mamata Banerjee said.

The chief minister will also look after industry, and other portfolios held by sacked minister Partha Chatterjee for the time being, officials said.

The West Bengal government removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.

