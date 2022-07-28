Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
Partha Chatterjee sacked from West Bengal Cabinet over SSC scam

Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash Kolkata Updated on: July 28, 2022 16:07 IST
SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee sacked
Image Source : PTI Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee sacked: Scam-tainted Partha Chatterjee was on Thursday relieved from his post by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

TMC leaders have been expressing concern about public perception over the recovery of cash and gold. Ghosh had on Wednesday said Chatterjee brought "disgrace" to the party and "shame to all of us".

Nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, and gold, believed to be in kilograms, were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested them.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that if someone is found guilty, she would not spare that person, even if he is a minister.

