Partha Chatterjee sacked from West Bengal Cabinet over SSC scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee sacked: Scam-tainted Partha Chatterjee was on Thursday relieved from his post by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

TMC leaders have been expressing concern about public perception over the recovery of cash and gold. Ghosh had on Wednesday said Chatterjee brought "disgrace" to the party and "shame to all of us".

Nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, and gold, believed to be in kilograms, were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested them.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that if someone is found guilty, she would not spare that person, even if he is a minister.

Latest India News