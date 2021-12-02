Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha to discuss Covid situation today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament

Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha. The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2. On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally. Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre has advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.

