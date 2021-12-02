Thursday, December 02, 2021
     
  4. Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha to discuss Covid situation today
Live now

Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre has advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.

New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2021 9:57 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament

Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha. The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2. On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally. Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre has advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Manoj Kumar Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in RS

    Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives Zero Hour Notice on the matter of 'caste-based census'. The Opposition parties are demanding from the Centre to announce caste-based census.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS on inflation

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of 'rising inflation'. Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to have a discussion in the House on 'the rising prices of essential commodities & high inflation resulting in huge financial burden on common people in the country'.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "discuss damage followed by heavy floods & excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu, to direct the Govt to announce compensation of Rs 4,626 cr flood relief for affected farmers & people who lost their property."

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    No proposal under consideration for creation of Vidarbha state: Govt to Lok Sabha

    The government has said it has no proposal under consideration for the creation of a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether any step has been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to carve out a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bill to regulate, supervise ART clinics passed by Lok Sabha

    Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics. Passed by a voice vote, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, seeks for the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology (ART) clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, and safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also moved various amendments to the Assisted Reproductive (Regulation) Bill based on recommendations made by a parliamentary committee.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Step up surveillance of international passengers: Centre tells states

    Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre on Tuesday advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    New COVID-19 variant not reported in India: Minister

    On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally.

  • Dec 02, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Discussion on COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha today

    Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha today. The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2.

