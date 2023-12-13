Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 to be presented in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: The central government presented a bill in the Rajya Sabha aimed at overseeing the appointment, service conditions, and tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs), as well as establishing procedures for the Election Commission's business transactions on Tuesday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Upper House for deliberation and approval.

While introducing the bill, Meghwal highlighted three to four critical aspects, including salary and the regulation of appointments, among others. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the existing Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. Initially introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10 this year, the bill aims to address key issues related to the functioning and regulation of the Election Commission.

The bill reflects the government's commitment to modernize and streamline the processes associated with the appointment and functioning of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. By introducing this legislation, the government seeks to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the overall effectiveness of the Election Commission's crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections in the country. The proposed changes underscore the evolving needs of India's electoral processes and the importance of adapting regulatory frameworks to meet contemporary challenges. The bill is now under consideration in the Rajya Sabha, awaiting further deliberation and potential approval.

