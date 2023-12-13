Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 to be presented in Rajya Sabha

This Winter Session presents a lineup of crucial bills, including proposed replacements for the IPC, Criminal Penal Code, and the Evidence Act. Additionally, the agenda features a bill concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2023 7:07 IST
Parliament
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: The central government presented a bill in the Rajya Sabha aimed at overseeing the appointment, service conditions, and tenure of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs), as well as establishing procedures for the Election Commission's business transactions on Tuesday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Upper House for deliberation and approval.

While introducing the bill, Meghwal highlighted three to four critical aspects, including salary and the regulation of appointments, among others. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the existing Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. Initially introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10 this year, the bill aims to address key issues related to the functioning and regulation of the Election Commission.

The bill reflects the government's commitment to modernize and streamline the processes associated with the appointment and functioning of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. By introducing this legislation, the government seeks to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the overall effectiveness of the Election Commission's crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections in the country. The proposed changes underscore the evolving needs of India's electoral processes and the importance of adapting regulatory frameworks to meet contemporary challenges. The bill is now under consideration in the Rajya Sabha, awaiting further deliberation and potential approval.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 to be presented in Rajya Sabha

    In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today. The primary objective of the bill is to seek consideration and approval for the repeal of certain enactments and amendments to an existing enactment. It's noteworthy that the Lok Sabha has already passed this bill, marking a significant step in the legislative process.

    The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, reflects the government's commitment to streamlining and updating legal frameworks by eliminating obsolete or redundant laws. As the session progresses, the discussion and potential passing of this bill will contribute to ongoing efforts to enhance legal clarity and relevance. Stay tuned for more insights into the Winter Session's legislative agenda and developments.

  • Dec 13, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Key bills and statements to be presented

    1. Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is set to present the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha during today's session. The bill, aimed at amending the Central Universities Act, 2009, has already received approval in the Lok Sabha.

    2. Ministry of Women and Child Development Report: Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will address the Rajya Sabha, providing insights into the status of implementing recommendations from the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports. This report specifically focuses on Demands for Grants (2023-24) related to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

    3. Reports on education, women, children, youth, and sports: Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav, and Faitaz Ahmad are slated to present three reports (in English and Hindi) from the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports.

    4. Consumer affairs, food, and public distribution report:* Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel will lay on the table the Thirty-Fifth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024). The report focuses on the Action Taken by the Government concerning observations and recommendations outlined in its Thirty-First Report on "Coarse Grains Production and Distribution." This pertains to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

    As the Winter Session progresses, these parliamentary activities play a crucial role in shaping legislative changes and keeping the public informed about key developments. Stay tuned for further updates on these important discussions.

