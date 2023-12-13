Man jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from gallery, uses 'spray', House adjourned

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament: A visitor jumps into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery.

Two individuals created chaos in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by jumping into the chamber from the public gallery. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reported that the intruders were carrying tear gas canisters. The incident occurred during Zero Hour proceedings.

While one person was seen leaping over the benches in the Lok Sabha, another was observed dangling from the public gallery, spraying tear gas. The Lok Sabha members and watch and ward staff promptly overpowered the intruders. In response to the security breach, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the session, adjourned the proceedings until 2 pm.

The disruption raised concerns about the security lapse, especially on the day marking the death anniversary of those who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury emphasized the need for a thorough review of security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, in a post on X, shared details of the incident. He witnessed two young men releasing foul-smelling yellow-colored gas from canisters inside the Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to apprehend the intruders, and one person was heard raising slogans. Gogoi's statement raised serious questions about the security aspects of the new Parliament building.

The episode underscores the critical importance of maintaining the security and sanctity of parliamentary proceedings. Authorities are likely to conduct an investigation into the breach, aiming to identify any lapses in the existing security framework and implement corrective measures. The incident will likely prompt discussions on enhancing security protocols to ensure the safety of elected representatives and the integrity of the parliamentary process.

The incident raises questions about the need for a comprehensive review of security protocols within the Parliament complex to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

