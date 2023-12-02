Centre to convene all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament Winter session 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Centre convenes all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament Winter session 2023

Parliament Winter session 2023: The government will convene an all-party meeting on December 2 (Saturday) ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin on December 4 (Monday). The Winter session of Parliament 2023 will conclude on December 22 (Friday).

On behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on December 2. The all-party meeting is usually convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been preponed by a day due to the counting of votes for four states on December 3.

Parliament Session to commence on Dec 4:

The Winter session will be held a day after the declaration of results of assembly polls in four states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The outcome of the polls is expected to have resonance in the Session. Three important bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act may be taken up for consideration during the session. The session is also likely to discuss the report of the Ethics committee on the cash for query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The committee has recommended her expulsion.

While the government will seek to push its legislative agenda, opposition parties are likely to press for discussion on issues of concern for them.

(With agencies inputs)

