Parliament Winter Session likely to be held between December 4 to 22: Sources

Parliament Winter Session is likely to be held between December 4 to 22, said the sources on Wednesday. The session, they said, could commence days after the counting of votes in five states on December 3. The Winter session usually commences in the third week of November and concludes ahead of December 25.

However, some people in the know said the session could commence even earlier.

Key bills in Winter Session

Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently. Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the Cabinet Secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

Earlier, a 5-day-long special session of Parliament was held to enter the new Parliament building from September 18 to 22. The special session witnessed historical moments when the first session in the new Parliament building was organised and the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) passed. Parliamentarians also took part in the discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, starting from the Constituent Assembly that first met on December 9, 1946.

