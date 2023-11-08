'Welcome... count my shoes': Mahua Moitra reacts to CBI probe in corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex.

Cash-for-query case: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday responded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe ordered by the Anti-Corruption panel (Lokpal) into her alleged corruption saying welcome come, count my shoes.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mahua Moitra wrote, "For media calling me - my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI-owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes."

Earlier today, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Mahua Moitra after his complaint.

In a post on X, Dubey, said, "On the basis of my complaint, the Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry into Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security."

Moitra has been accused of taking asking questions targeting businessman Gautam Adani and Modi government in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being probed by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Mahua Moitra is Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

On November 2, Moitra along with the opposition members, appeared before the Ethics Committee but walked out of the questioning session alleging she was being asked 'personal' and 'unethical' questions.

"No draft report circulated as is norm but will be 'adopted' on November 9. Meeting postponed to clash with Congress MP’s nomination date so he can’t come. BJP calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt via majority. Chartered flight to fly in MP state president. How scared Adani and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi are...," Moitra tweeted taking a swipe at the Ethics Committee.

She had also written to Om Birla on November 2 alleging that she was subjected to "proverbial vastraharan" by the chairperson of the Ethics Committee during the hearing on the cash for query allegations against her.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Anant Dehadrai had given "oral evidence" to the Committee against Moitra.

