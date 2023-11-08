CBI to probe corruption charges against Mahua Moitra, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry has been ordered by the Anti-Corruption Department against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over her alleged corruption while risking the national security, BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday.

BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda constituency took to X, formerly Twitter, informed that the anti-corruption panel on his complaint has ordered a CBI inquiry against Mahua Moitra.

In her first reaction to the CBI inquiry against her, Moita took to X and wrote, "For media calling me - my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI-owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes."

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Moitra has been under the scanner in the cash-for-query case for allegedly taking money and asking questions in Parliament.

The TMC MP, on November 2, had appeared before the Ethics Committee and was questioned over her alleged involvement in the case.

During the questioning, Moitra admitted that he (businessman) used her login details but rejected any pecuniary considerations, asserting that most MPs share their login credentials with others.

The TMC leader walked out of the questioning after complaining that she was being asked inappropriate questions.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

