Three bills to replace 'colonial-era' criminal laws passed in Parliament, PM Modi says 'watershed moment'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal with others in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Parliament Winter Session: The three criminal law bills — The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 — replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act, have been passed in Parliament.

The three bills were tabled in Rajya Sabha today, a day after they were passed in Lok Sabha. After the day-long discussion, the new bills were passed in the Upper House too.

Watershed moment in history, says PM Modi

"The passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 is a watershed moment in our history. These Bills mark the end of colonial-era laws. A new era begins with laws centered on public service and welfare," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"These transformative Bills are a testament to India's commitment to reform. They bring our legal, policing, and investigative systems into the modern era with a focus on technology and forensic science. These Bills ensure enhanced protection for the poor, marginalised, and vulnerable sections of our society," the Prime Minister said.

"At the same time, these Bills come down heavily on organised crime, terrorism and such offences which strike at the root of our peaceful journey to progress. Through them, we have also bid goodbye to the outdated sections on sedition," he added.

"In our Amrit Kaal, these legal reforms redefine our legal framework to be more relevant and empathy-driven," PM Modi mentioned.

Soul, mind, idea of new laws purely Bharatiya, says Amit Shah

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the soul, body and idea of new criminal laws are purely Bharatiya.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) after it passed three bills that seek to replace the colonial-era criminal laws -- the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

The House also cleared the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 that aims to reform the country's century-old telecom law to make the sector investor-friendly, prioritises user protection but also extends powers to the government to intercept communications.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The Winter session began on December 4 and was scheduled to conclude on December 22.

46 MPs suspended from Upper House for unruly conduct

During the Winter session, 46 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour and misconduct. The opposition repeatedly demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House on the security breach on December 13.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

ALSO READ | Government brings in central forces to enhance Parliament complex security

Latest India News