Government brings in central forces to enhance Parliament complex security

Parliament Security Breach: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been roped in to ensure full proof security of the Parliament complex in New Delhi, days after the security breach incident. According to reports, the government has decided to hand over the "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex to CISF, official sources said on Thursday.

What is CISF?

The CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

Sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern" could be done.

Experts drawn from the government building security (GBS) unit of the CISF, that guards central government ministries, and fire combat and response officers of the force along with officials from the current Parliament security team will undertake the survey beginning later this week.

New and old Parliament building to come under CISF cover

Both the new and the old Parliament complex and their allied buildings will be brought under a comprehensive security cover of the CISF which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF, the sources said.

What happened during the Parliament security breach?

On the anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack, two people who were sitting in the visitor's gallery jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and created ruckus. They jumped on benches, sprayed yellow-coloured gas, and shouted slogans "tanashahi nahi chalegi". At the same time, the same scene was witnessed outside the Parliament building when two other people displayed the same aggression.

A committee under the chairmanship of CRPF director-general Anish Dayal Singh is looking into the overall security issues of the Parliament complex and will make recommendations to the Union home ministry for improvement.

With inputs from PTI

