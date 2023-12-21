Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: Fire breaks out at Gopaldas Building in Connaught Place, 16 fire tenders reach spot | Watch

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Gopaldas Building in Connaught Place, 16 fire tenders reach spot | Watch

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 13:33 IST
Delhi: Fire at Gopaldas Building in Connaught Place
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Fire at Gopaldas Building in Connaught Place

The fire brigade received a call at 12.56 PM, minutes after the fire incident in the Gopaldas Building of Connaught Place. 15 vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. There are different offices in the building.

More details awaited.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News