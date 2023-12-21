Delhi: Fire breaks out at Gopaldas Building in Connaught Place, 16 fire tenders reach spot | Watch

The fire brigade received a call at 12.56 PM, minutes after the fire incident in the Gopaldas Building of Connaught Place. 15 vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. There are different offices in the building.
More details awaited.
The fire brigade received a call at 12.56 PM, minutes after the fire incident in the Gopaldas Building of Connaught Place. 15 vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. There are different offices in the building.
More details awaited.
Top News
Related India News