13-member Parliament committee to visit J&K to assess procurement of high altitude clothing for jawans

Image Source : PTI ITBP personnel on the banks of Pangong Tso, in Ladakh. File photo, PTI. (Representational image)

In order to the assess the provisioning procurement of high altitude clothing, ration and accomodation for jawans, a delegation of 13-member of Public Account Committee of Parliament headed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The committee members will be visiting areas including Srinagar, Kargil, Daras, Leh and Pangong Tso.

The committee will be in Jammu and Kashmir from August 14-19.

The 13-MPs will be part of the delegation which include Satypal Singh, Subahsh Chandra Behraia (BJP), CM Ramesh (BJP), Sudhir Gupta, Jagdambika Pal (BJP), Shakti Singh Gohil (Congress), TR Balu (DMK) including others.

