'His departure leaves void in music world': PM Modi, others mourn death of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas with PM Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his condolences on the death of legendary singer and Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas saying his departure has left a void in the music world. The famous ghazal singer died due to prolonged illness at 72. Several other politicians have also mourned the death of the famous ghazal singer.

Taking to social media platform, X, PM Modi wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years."

"His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Udhas' ghazals touched hearts of people of all ages, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pankaj Udhas ji mesmerized many generations with his melodious voice. His ghazals and songs touched the hearts of people of all ages and classes. Today, his demise has left a huge void in the world of music, which is difficult to fill for a long time. He will always be among us through his songs and ghazals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his fans. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti."

He ruled the hearts of people, says Nitin Gadkari

"The news of the demise of famous ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas ji is sad. My heartfelt tribute to him. Pankaj ji, a big name in the world of Ghazal, ruled the hearts of people with his songs. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family. Om Shanti," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Will be remembered forever, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered his condolences on the demise of singer and said, "...pained to hear that renowned Gazal Singer Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas is no more. My tributes to him and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

He will be remembered forever for many his melodious gazals and music."

Udhas was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time now.

The Gujarat-born singer was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, and is known for rendering many hit songs in Bollywood in Hindi and other languages.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayab said.

