Pankaj Udhas, famous ghazal and playback singer, dies due to prolonged illness at 72

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Padma Shri recipient singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday at the age of 72

Veteran ghazal-playback singer and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas died after prolonged illness at 72 on Monday (February 26, 2024). He took his last breath today at 11 am in Mumbai. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for some time. The Udhas family also broke the news to his fans. In the official note, the family said that the singer was suffering from a prolonged illness. Veteran ghazal singer's daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," the official statement read.

"I am terribly sorry and this is devastating! May his soul rest in peace. I know no words can pacify, however I pray that almighty gives your family the strength to deal with the irreparable loss of Sh. Udhasji #TheEndOfAnEra," read singer's daughter Nayaab's caption.

The singer is survived by his two daughters, Nayaab and Rewa Udhas.

Sonu Nigam reacts to Pankaj Udhas' demise

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam also took to his Instagram profile to give condolence to the veteran singer. "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti," wrote Sonu on Instagram.

Pankaj Udhas famous ghazals

As we bid farewell to this legendary singer, let us take a moment to remember his beautiful voice, his soul-stirring ghazals, and the impact he had on our lives. Pankaj Udhas may have left this world, but his music will continue to bring solace to our hearts in times of happiness and sadness. 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera', 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai' are among some of his famous compositions.

Also Read: 'We are looking for new Ram': Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar shares details on remake of Ramayan