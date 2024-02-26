'Chitthi Ayi Hai' to 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar': Top 5 popular ghazals by Pankaj Udhas

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Top 5 popular ghazals by Pankaj Udhas

On February 26, 2024, the world of music was left in shock as the news of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas's demise at the age of 72 broke out. The singer, known for his soulful and melancholic voice, had been battling health issues for some time now. His passing has left a void in the music industry that can never be filled.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. He grew up in a family of musicians and was exposed to music at a very young age. His father, Manohar Udhas, was a renowned Gujarati folk singer, and his elder brother Nirmal Udhas was also a well-known ghazal singer. It was only natural for Pankaj to follow in their footsteps and pursue a music career.

He started his musical journey by singing for All India Radio in the early 1970s. But it was his debut album 'Aahat' in 1980 that brought him into the limelight. The album became an instant hit and established Pankaj Udhas as one of the most promising ghazal singers of his time. He went on to release numerous albums and mesmerised audiences with his soulful and heart-touching renditions.

Pankaj Udhas's voice had a unique quality that could transport the listeners into a world of emotions. His ghazals were not just about lyrics and melody; they were a journey through love, pain, longing, and nostalgia. Each of his songs had a story to tell, and he had a way of conveying those emotions through his voice that touched the hearts of millions.

As we remember this legendary singer on his passing, let us take a look at some of his most iconic ghazals that will forever be etched in our memories.

'Chitthi Aayi Hai'

One of Pankaj Udhas's most popular and loved ghazals, "Chitthi Aayi Hai" is a heart-wrenching tale of separation and longing.

'Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera'

Pankaj Udhas's velvety voice adds a new dimension to this ghazal from the movie 'Pehchaan'.

'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'

The song has a unique blend of traditional ghazal elements and modern beats, making it stand out from his other ghazals.

'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar'

Pankaj Udhas's soulful voice makes it a perfect blend of emotions.

'Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai'

The singer's rendition of this ghazal is nothing short of magical and has made it a timeless favourite.

Rest in peace, Pankaj Udhas. You will be deeply missed, but your music will forever remain in our hearts.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Udhas, famous ghazal and playback singer, dies due to prolonged illness at 72