Another Pakistani drone spotted along India-Pak border, BSF on alert

Pakistani drone spotted flying along India-Pak border

Another Pakistani drone was spotted flying in two villages in the Indian territory along the India-Pakistan border in Hussainiwala area in Punjab late on Tuesday. This was the second incident of a drone being spotted, within two days. Pictures of the drone were captured by the villagers on their mobiles. According to an official, the first drone was sighted in Hazarasingh Wala village at 7.20 p.m. and the second one was seen later in Tendiwala village at 10.10 p.m

Earlier, the sighting of a Pakistani drone was observed thrice in the same area on Monday night.

Punjab Police have already launched elaborate investigations to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border by the two drones recovered near the India-Pakistan border over the last around one month.

Police teams are also on the job to ascertain the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan, said a police spokesperson on September 27, clarifying that so far only two such drones had been recovered -- one last month and the second in a burnt condition three days ago in Jhabal town in Tarn Taran district.

Investigations so far suggest that several Pakistan-based terrorist groups were engaged in smuggling weapons into India since August, post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Both the recovered drones were apparently sent by different terror groups, linked with the Pakistan ISI, and the State-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

