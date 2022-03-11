Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Pakistan detects high speed projectile coming from India, claims civilian property damaged

Highlights A high-flying projectile entered airspace of Pakistan, the army claimed.

The projectile was allegedly from India and crashed inside its territory in Punjab province.

A high-flying projectile entered the airspace of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 9) claimed the Pakistan Army. The projectile was allegedly from India and crashed inside its territory in Punjab province. Pakistan has also claimed that damage to civilian property was caused due to the projectile. "On March 9, at 6:43 pm, a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory…From the initial course, it deviated and entered Pakistan territory and fell in Pakistani territory, causing some damage to civilian installations but no loss of life was reported," Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told the media. There was no immediate reaction from the Indian side, but the Indian Airforce (IAF), said it will respond soon.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said the object crashed in Mian Channu, Khanewal district of Punjab on Wednesday night. It was launched from the surface and was not mounted on anything and the Pakistan Air Force initiated tactical operations. "The flight path endangered civilians in both Pakistan and India. India must explain what caused this; this reflects poorly on Indian aviation," he said, adding that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

The projectile was flying at 40,000 feet and had endangered many airplanes which were in the Pakistan airspace at that time, he claimed, adding that the projectile travelled about 207 km before falling down. Pakistan claims that it was more likely a supersonic unarmed surface-to-surface to missile but an investigation had been going on to ascertain its true nature.

"We are fully prepared, we detected the submarine and the missile-like object was also detected. We are watching everything and nothing will go unnoticed,” the Army spokesman said. He also said that there was no sensitive installation in Mian Channu where the projectile fell.

The spokesperson said that Foreign Office has been informed and it would decide about taking up the issue with India or give a formal statement.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News