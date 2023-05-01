Follow us on Image Source : PTI Padma Awards 2024: Nomination process open to the public | Check details, process here

Padma Awards 2024: The Central government on Monday (May 1) requested all citizens to identify talented people whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be honoured with the Padma Awards and recommend their names. The Union Home Ministry in a statement announced that online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024 have opened on May 1, 2023.

Last date of Padma Awards

The last date for nominations for the Padma Awards is September 15. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

'Government committed to transform Padma Awards into People’s Padma'

“The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination,” the ministry said. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, it added.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above-said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in ). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.

Padma Awards: How to register for individuals

Go to Registration or Login Button on the top right corner of the Home Page Click ‘Individual’ radio button and select the Nominator type (e.g. Citizen, Chief Minister, Governor, NRI, Foreigner, etc.) Fill your First Name, Last Name (as per the Aadhar Number/Valid Identity Proof) and other requisite details. Select mode of identity which includes Aadhar Authentication, PAN Card, Passport, Driving license, etc. Enter your Aadhar number/passport/pancard number and other required details Enter OTP on your linked mobile number to complete verfication process Set a new password & Enter Captcha. Click on ‘Save’. Once registered the Login ID will be sent on the Mobile Number. Login and nominate.

Padma Awards: Steps to registration for organization

Go to Registration or Login Button on the top right corner of the Home Page Click ‘Organization’ radio button and select the Type of Organization Fill the Name of Organization, Name of the Authorized Person and other requisite details. Select mode of identity which includes Aadhar Authentication, PAN Card, Passport, Driving license,etc Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, and other requisite details Enter the OTP received on your Mobile Number to complete the verification. Set a new password & Enter Captcha. Click on ‘Save’. Once registered the Login ID will be sent on the linked Mobile Number. Login and Nominate.

Nomination Process

On the Home Page of Portal, click ‘Ongoing Award Nominations’ Select Padma Awards. Click on ‘Nominate Now’ button present on Padma Awards details. Fill in your Login ID, Password and Captcha. Click ‘Submit’. Then enter the received OTP on registered Mobile Number and Captcha. Click ‘Submit’. Select Category of the Padma Award for which you would like to nominate - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan or Padma Shri. Select Field (Area of Excellence) from the given list (Art, Science & Engineering, Sports, Social Work, etc.). Enter Sub field if any. Click ‘Submit’. Fill in 1. Nomination details, enter the Basic Details and click ‘Save & Next’. Fill in 2. Citation, Significant contribution, Number of years working in the field, Impact/Outcome of the work done by the person being nominated. Click ‘Save & Next’. Fill in 3. Details of the Awards or Honors received by the nominee. Enter any other relevant information (max. 300 words). Upload Photo of the nominee (size should not be more than 5 MB injpg/jpeg/png format) and any Supporting Document (size should not be more than 5 MB and in pdf format). Tick the Declaration and click ‘Save as Draft’. On completion of the nomination form, click on ‘Final Submit’. Before Final Submit, check if all the information is correct as you won't be able to make changes to the nomination form upon Final Submit. Confirmation regarding nomination will be shared through Email or SMS on your registered Email Id and Mobile Number

Padma Awards selection process

All nominations/recommendations received for Padma Awards are placed before the Padma Awards Committee which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. No Award is conferred except on the recommendation of the Awards Committee. The recommendations of the Committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval. The names are then announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

