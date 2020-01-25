Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, PV Sindhu, Kangana Ranaut honoured | Full List

Union government, on the eve of 71st Republic Day, announced names of Padma awardees who will be conferred Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in the country. The awards are given in various fields like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Among the Padma Vibhushan awardees are prominent names like former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes. The departed leaders are being awarded posthumously.

Sportspersons Mary Kom, PV Sindhu have been awarded Padma Vibhushan. From the entertainment world, film director Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut, TV Producer Ekta Kapoor have featured in the list of Padma Shri awardees. Singer Suresh Wadkar, Adnan Sami as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have been conferred Padma Shri

Here is the full list of Padma awardees:

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Padma Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Also Read | Langar Baba Wins Padma Shri: Know the story of Jagdish Lal Ahuja

Watch | Former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously