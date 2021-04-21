Oxygen cylinders looted at Damoh hospital in Madhya Pradesh as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc

Image Source : ANI Oxygen cylinders looted at Damoh hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, relatives of coronavius patients in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh resorted to looting the tanks of medical oxygen at a government-run hospital. A video shows people went berserk soon after a truck ladden with medical oxygen cylinders reached the district hospital.

Damoh district collector said that there is no shortage of oxygen at hospitals in the district. He added that a case will be filed against those involved in the looting and assured that the administration will provide all possible help to the public.

"We have been told that as soon as Oxygen truck came, people looted cylinders even when the hospital has adequate Oxygen supply. We are identifying these people and filing cases," the district collector said.

Latest India News